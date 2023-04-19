Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 2,491 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average of $120.64.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

