Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Update

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Price Performance

KN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 204,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 157,948 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 471,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.