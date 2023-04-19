Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $51.13 million and approximately $69.64 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00132453 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00053530 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00034877 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.