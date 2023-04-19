Koovs (LON:KOOV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares.
Koovs Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Koovs Company Profile
Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.
