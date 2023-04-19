Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.10

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 161759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Barclays lowered Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $1,009,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 61.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

