Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 3,601 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $47,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Shares of KO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. 3,364,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,190,062. The company has a market cap of $275.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.