Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,408 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $20,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,411. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.