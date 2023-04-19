Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,394,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,347,801. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

