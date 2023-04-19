Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $38.10 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $38,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IBM traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $126.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.54.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

