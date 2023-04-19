Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 2,400 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 576,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ABB were worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ABB by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ABB by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ABB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. 361,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

