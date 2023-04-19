Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 730 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $21,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

