Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.04. 823,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,046. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.