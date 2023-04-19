Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Update

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

KRO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.