Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) Trading Down 8.3%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KTHAF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 38,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Krung Thai Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

