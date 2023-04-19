Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KHNGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.