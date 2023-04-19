KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Short Interest Update

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 498,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

KULR Technology Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:KULR traded up 0.02 on Wednesday, reaching 0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 900,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,463. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.32. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.66 and a 1-year high of 2.22.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KULR. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.