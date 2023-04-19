KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Short Interest Update

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 498,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
KULR Technology Group Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:KULR traded up 0.02 on Wednesday, reaching 0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 900,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,463. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.32. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.66 and a 1-year high of 2.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
KULR Technology Group Company Profile
KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.
