Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Lam Research updated its Q4 guidance to $4.00-5.50 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.9 %

LRCX stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,581. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.32. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

