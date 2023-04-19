Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Lam Research updated its Q4 guidance to $4.00-5.50 EPS.
Lam Research Stock Down 0.9 %
LRCX stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,581. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.32. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Lam Research Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lam Research (LRCX)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.