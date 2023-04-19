Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.00-5.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.02. 1,644,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $498.75 and a 200 day moving average of $458.32. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,876,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $18,157,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

