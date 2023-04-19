Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.00-5.50 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.9 %

LRCX stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,581. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $492.10.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

