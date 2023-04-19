Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 171,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSEA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 4,103.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 210,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

LSEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,438. The stock has a market cap of $246.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $425.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.78 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.