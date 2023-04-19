Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Trading Down 0.6%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.00. 18,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 32,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Lantern Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 106.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantern Pharma

(Get Rating)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

