Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. 5,494,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821,824. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $164,559,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 688,676 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,544,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $21,388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Las Vegas Sands
Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.