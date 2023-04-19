Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. 5,494,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821,824. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $164,559,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 688,676 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,544,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $21,388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Las Vegas Sands

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

