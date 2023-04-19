Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $255,000.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:LGI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. 13,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,214. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
