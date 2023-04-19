Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Up 29.0% in March

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LBUY remained flat at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 34,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,958. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

