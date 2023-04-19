Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Up 29.0% in March

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBUY remained flat at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 34,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,958. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
