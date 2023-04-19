Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 32,519 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,519 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,172,000 after buying an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 2.4 %

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $201.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.26. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

