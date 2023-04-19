Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 268,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.
Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $525.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.79. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
