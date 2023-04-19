Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 136 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

QCOM stock opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

