Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 195 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Southern stock opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

