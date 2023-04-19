Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $432,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Shares of FMC opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Stories

