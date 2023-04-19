Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Stock Down 2.5 %

NICE opened at $218.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $235.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.38.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

