Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $550,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in STERIS by 2,254.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after acquiring an additional 795,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STERIS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $73,729,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 586.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 333,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $183.77 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -648.25%.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

