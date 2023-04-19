Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,864,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,010,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 292,094 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,055,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

