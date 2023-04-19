Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.