Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,047,600 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,373.0 days.
Leonardo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FINMF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 1,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $12.87.
About Leonardo
