Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,047,600 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,373.0 days.

Leonardo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FINMF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 1,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

