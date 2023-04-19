LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Update

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 37,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LifeVantage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of LFVN remained flat at $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,234. The company has a market cap of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.09. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $4.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is -240.00%.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Further Reading

