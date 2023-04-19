Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Short Interest Update

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 15th total of 181,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Limoneira Trading Up 0.3 %

LMNR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. 28,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,133. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $304.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.66. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Insider Activity at Limoneira

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,155 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $50,006.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,399.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $182,545. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 626,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 627,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Limoneira by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

