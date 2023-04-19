Lisk Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.13 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003602 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $145.93 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004427 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001058 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001112 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,903,628 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

