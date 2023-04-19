Lisk (LSK) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. Lisk has a market cap of $144.67 million and $3.64 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000229 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004498 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001057 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,857,406 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

