Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $148.05 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Lisk has a total market cap of $148.05 million and $3.06 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00003583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000225 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004542 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001045 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,901,086 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

