Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance

LZRFY opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

