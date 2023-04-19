Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.25 on Wednesday, reaching $495.16. 900,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,351. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $478.62 and a 200 day moving average of $468.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.64.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

