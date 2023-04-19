Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.60-$26.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 billion-$66.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.70 billion.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.2 %
Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.16. The stock had a trading volume of 900,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.79 and a 200 day moving average of $469.30.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $495.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.