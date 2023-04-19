Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 72,732 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 72,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 287,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,479. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.