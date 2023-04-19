Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.78. 77,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,501. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $76.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

