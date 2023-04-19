Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,399,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,736,266. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

