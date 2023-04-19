Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 72,039 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.7% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.07. 15,059,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,431,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

