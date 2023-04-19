Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 307,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST remained flat at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,640. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.