Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Invests $932,000 in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,918,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,737,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. 15,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,804. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.