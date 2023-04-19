Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 94,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.25. 1,489,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,724. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

