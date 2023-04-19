Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,023 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,100,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,988,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.23. 332,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

